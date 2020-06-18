Neeraj Madhav Describes The Challenges Of Being An Outsider In The Malayalam Film Industry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has raised many questions about the film industry. It has put the spotlight on mental health and nepotism. According to posts on social media, many people have alleged that deep-rooted nepotism in Bollywood deprived the young actor of opportunities. Echoing similar sentiments, actor Neeraj Madhav took to Facebook to write a lengthy post.

Neeraj Madhav's take on Mollywood

Neeraj Madhav took to social media and wrote a lengthy post describing the challenges of being an outsider in the Malayalam film industry. In his Facebook post, the actor revealed that the power structure in Mollywood demands unquestionable compliance from young stars. Madhav claimed there were consequences if young actors chose to defy unwritten rules of the industry.

The South Indian film star mentioned that when he looked back on six years of his career in the film industry, he seemed to have broken various rules and also faced repercussions for the same. In the industry, Neeraj Madhav noted that hierarchy was there on the sets of movies. He shared instances like sitting in a cross-legged position, wearing sunglasses on the film sets, or sharing one’s views on the scripts were considered as signs of arrogance. He revealed that one needed to fake humility, cooperation and subservience on the sets. The actor also added that he lost out on several opportunities as he came across as a little demanding.

Neeraj Madhav also shared how daunting it would be to survive in Bollywood, which is quite huge, when it was quite difficult for him to make a mark in Mollywood. The actor reminisced that during the filming of The Family Man, he was offered a role in Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. However, the young star had to turn down the project because of date issues.

Neeraj Madhav wondered if he had worked in the Bollywood movie, he would have the opportunity to know the late actor personally. Moreover, the South Indian actor could have been able to relate with the star on the account that neither of them had a godfather in the film industry. Moreover, he could have also befriended Sushant Singh Rajput.

