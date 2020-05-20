Surbhi Jyoti To Shraddha Arya: TV Celebs Who Started Their Career With Regional Cinema

The Indian television industry is famous worldwide. The audience for soap operas is increasing day by day, which results in a massive fan base for many TV actors. The entertainment industry is known to lure talent from all corners. And while there is no shortage of newcomers in the acting field, there are also a few TV celebs who began their career in regional cinema before landing roles in the TV industry. Take a look at TV celebs who started their career with regional or local cinema.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career by featuring in regional theatre and films. Before entering the TV industry, the actor worked in Punjabi movies and series. It was in the year 2012 when she got the popular daily soap Qubool Hai. The actor was widely loved for her role and gained significant recognition for playing the character of Zoya Farooqui. Since then, Surbhi has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles in serials like Tanhaiyan, Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aya Hai and many more.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya becomes a popular name in every household after playing a lead role in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. Arya made her acting debut with Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali in which she was paired opposite actor-director S. J. Surya. The film released in the year 2006 and was successful at the box-office. Later, she also appeared in Bollywood films like Nishabd and Paathshaala. However, she entered the TV industry with soap opera Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and got fame with the role of Paakhi in Tumhari Paakhi.

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta is an Indian actor, model and TV host. She began her acting career by participating in theatre productions during her college days and later appeared in regional and local Punjabi television shows. She made her small screen debut in the year 2009 with Zee TV's show 12/24 Karol Bagh. However, she got fame after featuring in Colors TV's drama series Phulwa and in the 2013 series Balika Vadhu. Later, she also made her feature film debut in the year 2015 with the film Angrej.

