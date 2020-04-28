3 years of 'Baahubali 2': Short on time? Watch Rajamouli's blockbuster full in 2 minutes

April 28, 2017 is a date etched in the history of Indian cinema. Baahubali: The Conclusion which was already riding on the buzz over why ‘Katappa killed Baahubali’, rewrote box office records, going on to become the highest-grossing film in India of all-time. As the SS Rajamouli directorial completed three years on Tuesday, not just fans, even the members of the team went back in time, sharing their thoughts, experiences and more.

Many of the blockbuster's fans might also want to watch the film on Tuesday to mark the three-year anniversary. Some can tune in to Hotstar, but for those who can’t or are too busy to watch the period action film, they can watch the movie in just two minutes.

A Twitter handle used 10x fast motion to compress its 170-minute running time into just two minutes and nine seconds. The interesting bit is that some of the iconic sequences like Baahubali and Devasena firing the arrow at the enemies, their romantic moments, Katappa killing Baahubali and the sequences between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are slowed amid the fast-moving shots and stand out brilliantly.

Watch the 2-minute movie here:

#BaahubaliTheConclusion In 10XSpeed With Slow Motion At Epic Shots Idea By @TheBujjigadu pic.twitter.com/dAMCMEzrPX — Shekar Setty (@SettyTweets) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and the producers all shared throwback pictures from the sets to mark the three-year anniversary.

Here are the posts

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the continuation of the story of Baahubali, played by Prabhas, in the Mahishmart kingdom from Baahubali: The Beginning, traced the battle against Kalakeyas, amid the scheming Bhallaladeva, played by Rana. Characters of Devasena, played by Anushka and Sivagami, by Ramya Krishnan, also played a major role in the plot.

The Telugu film, which was dubbed in multiple languages, crossed the Rs 500-crore mark only in the Hindi version, which is more than any other Hindi film, while it is said to have earned more than Rs 1000 crore across the globe in various languages.

