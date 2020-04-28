'Baahubali 2' Fans Rejoice As The Film Celebrates Its 3-year Anniversary

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been one of the greatest films created in the history of Indian cinema in terms of plot, graphics, and performances. It has been three years since the second part of the film set the box office on fire in various parts of India. On the occasion, fans across the country can be seen remembering the film and parts of it that made them a fan of the blockbuster piece.

Baahubali fans rejoice over the three-year anniversary

People across various social media platforms have been expressing how impressed they are with Baahubali 2 even after three years of its release. Most of the audience can be seen praising SS Rajamouli and Prabhas for the work they created together. Have a look at a few reactions that have been surfacing on the internet here.

Biggest Ever Blockbuster Of Indian Cinema Which Was Loved By All Aged People 🙏 #Bahubali2 #Prabhas#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/pTnzhybBSD — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) April 28, 2020

3 years ago this day all records were rewritten in the name of #baahubali2#Prabhas #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 pic.twitter.com/gURLJBRwf9 — Vinay (@ImDarlingVinay) April 28, 2020

Best shot 🔥 Sry One of the Best shot 💥#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 😎❤️ pic.twitter.com/CIxiyCXqCC — chakri 1643 (@chakri_1643pc) April 28, 2020

About Baahuali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali is a south Indian action drama film which has two parts. The first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, left people on a curious note which was one of the main reason for the success of the second part of the story, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The films were directed by SS Rajamouli who also contributed to the story. The plot of the Baahubali series revolves around a man who was destined to be a king. Baahubali stars actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, amongst others. The films were a huge hit at the box office.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Dharma Productions)

