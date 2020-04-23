'Baahubali' Director Rajamouli's Take On Academy Winner 'Parasite' Invites Mixed Reactions

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently spoke in an interview about the academy winner film Parasite. He was of the opinion that the film is not very interesting and also revealed that he fell asleep while watching it. He invited flak from a certain part of the audience while the rest came out in his support on social media

Baahubali director attacked for views on Parasite

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s take on the Korean film Parasite has been a topic of discussion on social media lately. A few people could be seen defending him as they felt that he has the right to hold an opinion and hence must not be attacked for expressing himself.

A few others felt that as a director, his taste in films is expected to be better than just mass entertainer movies. Have a look at a few of the reactions to the Baahubali director’s take here.

The problem isn't that he didn't like it. Parasite feels so much like his jam. He prides himself in being the best at scene elevations, Parasite is filled with scenes hitting crescendos perfectly. I'm clueless as to why he didn't lap that shit up. — Keerthana. (@populapette) April 22, 2020

Views about movies are personal. What's wrong if he slept? It is his feeling about a movie. Yet, @ssrajamouli

issa SILDRA PUNDA 💦#Parasite#SSRajamouli — Adango (@Nethili_karvad) April 22, 2020

#SSRajamouli slept halfway through #Parasite. SO WHAT?



Sensibilities are different. Not all like subtitles. Not all like song-less films. Or he just genuinely found it boring.



You liked it? You enjoyed it? Exalt it.



If others didn't... let them be. #VaazhgaJananaayagam — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) April 22, 2020

Now i don't have any doubt about it why this man called Salman khan a better actor than Shah Rukh khan and Aamir khan 😂😂#SSRajamouli pic.twitter.com/VBbgsVp8ZG — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 (@SRKianYash_) April 22, 2020

#Parasite is a communist film. Nothing surprising in Sanghi @ssrajamouli tweeting bad about it. He always support varna system in his films. Wish his next casteist film #RRR becomes disaster #SSRajamouli — Raging Bull (@kagemusha_1) April 21, 2020

About Parasite

Parasite is a drama film that won the Academy Award for best film in the year 2020. The plot of the film revolves around the economic disparity that exists between people and how it can affect various social evils. The film was directed by Bong Joon Ho who also wrote the story and script of the film. Parasite stars actors like Kang-ho Song, and Sun-Kyun Lee in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of Parasite here.

