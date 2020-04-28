Baahubali 2' And Other Movies That Proved Last Week Of April Is A Lucky Charm For Films

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, several business and firms have taken a major hit. The film industry too is no different as it is losing its significant claim of the last week of April. It has been observed among movie fans and critics that the last week of April usually results in tremendous profitable collections for films. The streak has been going on since the arrival of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'; however, this year due to the current scenario, this streak is now broken. Here are the films that profited the most due to the last week April release.

Also Read | Impatient Game Of Thrones Fans Have Hijacked Avengers poster But Can't Decide Who Should Have Thanos' Gauntlet

Baahubali 2 and other films that proved last week of April is a lucky charm

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The sequel of the Baahubali franchise was already a much-awaited film. The first Baahubali film left several questions unanswered among the viewers. Therefore, fans of the film were eager to watch the film and to know how the story in the film progresses. Termed as a visual delight, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was one of the highest-earning films of 2017 and it released on April 28. The film earned an approximate ₹1,810 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Unseen: Doctor Strange In Iron Man Suit From 'Avengers: Infinity War' Sets

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the biggest films to come out in 2018. Released on April 27, 2018, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe flocked to theatres to watch all their favourite superheroes come together on screen. Despite being a Hollywood film, the movie did well at the box office and earned an estimated ₹192 crores.

Also Read | Avengers: Infinity War Co-writer Opens Up About Hulk & Black Widow Deleted Scene

Avengers: Endgame

After the events that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, the next Avengers film was expected to be a big hit. Avengers: Endgame was that film and it did exceptionally well and won the hearts of its audiences. Avengers: Endgame released on April 26, 2019, in India and the audiences rushed to the theatres to watch the film. According to an entertainment portal, Avengers: Endgame holds the record for the highest Hollywood opening in India. Overall the film earned a whopping ₹373 crores estimated at the Indian box office.

Also Read | 'Baahubali' Director Rajamouli's Take On Academy Winner 'Parasite' Invites Mixed Reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.