'Baahubali' Cast's Net Worth Is Staggeringly As Large As Amarendra Baahubali's Kingdom

Baahubali: The Beginning is one of the most popular films in India. Directed by S. S Rajamouli, the iconic action movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Baahubali: The Beginning has completed five years of its release today, as it was released on July 10, 2015. Here is a look at the net worth of the cast of the film.

Baahubali's cast net worth

Prabhas's net worth

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors of South Indian film industry. The actor portrayed the role of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the film. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is Rs 198 crores.

The actor’s main source of income includes his acting career. He also gets money through brand endorsements and ad commercials. He reportedly charges money to appear in events.

Prabhas To Become The Highest Paid Actor In The Film Industry? Details Inside

Anushka Shetty's net worth

Anushka Shetty has portrayed the character of Devasena in the movie. Anushka Shetty is very popular in the South Indian film industry. The actor has also been seen in movies like Billa and Rudhramadevi.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Anushka Shetty is Rs 173 crores. The actor gets money from appearing in events and ceremonies. She also charges money for brand endorsement and ad commercials.

Tamannaah's net worth

Tamannaah is another very popular actor in the film industry and has done numerous films in her career. The actor portrayed the character of Avantika in the movie and was much appreciated for her performance in the film. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Tamannaah is around Rs 112 crores.

Tamannaah is seen in movies like Devi, Entertainment, and Fr: Fun and Frustration. The actor gets money from brand endorsements and appearing in events. She also reportedly charges Rs 1 crores for each film she acts in.

Rana Daggubati's net worth

Rana Daggubati portrayed the character of Bhallaladeva in the film. The actor is very popular in the South Indian film industry. He was praised for his performance in this film.

According to a leading media portal, Rana Daggubati’s net worth is Rs 142 crores. The actor’s main source of income includes his acting career. He also gets money through brand endorsements and ad commercials. He reportedly charges money to appear in events.

Netizens Celebrate 5 Years Of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', Call It 'pride Of Indian Cinema'

Sathyaraj's net worth

Sathyaraj has portrayed the character of Kattappa in the film Baahubali. He has also been featured in films like Chennai Express and Nanban. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 80 crores.

The actor’s main source of income includes his acting career. He also gets money through brand endorsements and ad commercials. He reportedly charges money to appear in events.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not own or guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

'Bijlee' Sangeeta Bijlani's Career Net Worth Is Testimony Of Her Success; Read Details

'Naagin' Star Pearl V Puri's Staggering Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Image Credits: Still from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.