'Naagin' Star Pearl V Puri's Staggering Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

Pearl V Puri is among the few Indian television actors who have managed to create a niche in the hearts of masses with his indelible performances onscreen. Since his debut serial, Pearl V Puri has come a long way in his career and has been a part of several successful projects in his career. Here is Pearl V Puri’s net worth as of 2020.

As per reports, Pearl V Puri’s annual net worth ranges from $1 Million to $5 Million, which lies somewhere between Rs 7.5 crores-37.6 crores in a year. Considered among the richest television actors in India, Pearl V Puri reportedly owns a palatial paradise in one of Mumbai’s poshest areas. If the reports are to be believed, Pearl V Puri also owns a white-coloured Mercedes Benz car. Reportedly, a major part of Pearl’s income arrives from his acting stints on television. It was recently reported that Pearl also helped nearly 100 spot boys, amid the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country. Take a look:

Pearl's work:

Pearl dipped his toes in the Indian television industry with the much-loved show, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, which aired in 2013. Starring Soumya Seth Rohit Khurana and Pearl V Puri in the leading roles, the story of the daily soap was mainly based on a triangle love story between Aradhya, Madhav and Rahul. In 2015, Pearl was lauded for his performance in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and later, the actor went on to work in the much-loved show, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha in 2016. However, the actor's claim to fame was the supernatural television drama, Naagin 3.

The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The actor was seen with Surbhi Jyoti in the show. If the reports are to be believed, Pearl was ranked on the 20th in the TV Personality List by Biz Asia in the year 2019.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not own the figures or guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

(Image credits: Pearl V Puri Instagram account)

