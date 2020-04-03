Mahesh Babu & Rashmika's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Smashes Record Set By 'Baahubali'; Find Out

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has reportedly recorded impressive TRP. According to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the Telugu-language film has recorded 23.4 TVR impressions. Interestingly, the movie broke records of both the Baahubali films, which incidentally had 22.70 and 21. 84 TVR impressions respectively.

Recently, Anil Ravupudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru premiered on television on the occasion of Ugadi (March 25). The movie that did stupendous business at the box office also recorded impressive viewership on television premiere. According to the reports, Sarileru Neekevvaru beat the viewership record set by Baahubali's two parts becoming Mahesh Babu's highest ever TRP generating movie. Reports also claim that the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer managed to collect more than 100 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is yet to announce his next movie. Reports believe that Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Geetha Govindham director Parasuram's next. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed the news. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu seems to be busy in the pre-production work of his maiden production. The movie titled Major is reported to be based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's real life.

On the other hand, Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in A Sukumaran directorial. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage. The upcomer, tentatively titled AA 20, is reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

