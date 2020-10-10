SS Rajamouli Made Cameo In 'Baahubali' As Spirit Seller, Read Details

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most acclaimed mainstream filmmakers in India. While he has received praise from critics for his unique cinematic vision, not many know that the ace director also had a brief acting stint. The movie in which he acted was none other than Baahubali: The Beginning. Read about his cameo in this iconic film:

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli Plans 2-month Schedule For 'RRR'; Alia Bhatt To Join In Next Month: Reports

SS Rajamouli made cameo in 'Baahubali'?

In the first part of the epic fantasy Bahubali, S S Rajamouli appeared for a few minutes in an unrecognisable avatar, as a spirit seller. In this scene, Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (essayed by Rana Daggubati) visit a liquor store where Rajamouli is seen selling liquor. In this scene, SS Rajamouli is dressed as a local man.

ALSO READ: 'RRR' Shooting Resumes, Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Join Team Later: Reports

Some other unknown facts about Baahubali

Over 5000 junior artists worked for 200+ days for the war scene in the first part.

Baahubali had a massive budget of Rs 250 crores.

The movie holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest poster ever which was around 50,000 sq feet.

According to Scoopwhoop, the visual effects of the film alone cost a whopping Rs 85 crores.

The director took 109 days to get the waterfall shot right.

The lead actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati consumed 40 egg whites daily to gain muscle.

The film's trailer also crossed 1.5 million views on Facebook in a day.

The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in just 36 hours.

The movie took almost three years to make.

90% of the film was shot in Ramoji Film City which is located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The movie's Hindi dubbed version broke several records by becoming the highest-grossing dubbed film in India.

About SS Rajamouli

S S Rajamouli is known for directing high fantasy action films like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Some of his other notable works are Sye and Vikramarkudu. Besides this, he has also garnered various honours including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, state Nandi Awards, the IIFA Award, and many more. In the year 2016, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri, which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to the field of Art.

(Image Credits: Still from the film Baahubali)

ALSO READ: 'RRR Work Will Resume Soon': Music Composer M M Keeravaani On SS Rajamouli-directorial

ALSO READ: Prabhas & SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' Turns 15; Fans Share Their Excitement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.