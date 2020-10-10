SS Rajamouli Made Cameo In 'Baahubali' As Spirit Seller, Read Details

Director SS Rajamouli is one of the most acclaimed mainstream filmmakers in India. While he has received praise from critics for his unique cinematic vision, not many know that the ace director also had a brief acting stint. The movie in which he acted was none other than Baahubali: The Beginning. Read about his cameo in this iconic film:
In the first part of the epic fantasy Bahubali, S S Rajamouli appeared for a few minutes in an unrecognisable avatar, as a spirit seller. In this scene, Amarendra Baahubali (played by Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (essayed by Rana Daggubati) visit a liquor store where Rajamouli is seen selling liquor. In this scene, SS Rajamouli is dressed as a local man.
S S Rajamouli is known for directing high fantasy action films like Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Some of his other notable works are Sye and Vikramarkudu. Besides this, he has also garnered various honours including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, state Nandi Awards, the IIFA Award, and many more. In the year 2016, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri, which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to the field of Art.
(Image Credits: Still from the film Baahubali)
