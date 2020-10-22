On Prabhas' Birthday, Here's Interesting Trivia Quiz About 'Baahubali' Actor

One of the most-sought after Tollywood actors of contemporary times, Prabhas rings into his 41st birthday today, i.e. October 23, 2020. Although he kickstarted his career back in 2002, Prabhas' roles in both the blockbuster instalments of the epic period drama Baahubali brought him global fame.

Along with predominantly starring in Telugu films, the actor has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood films as well. Thus, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, here's a quiz for all the ardent fans to test their knowledge about him, right from Prabhas' movies to Prabhas' trivia.

Take up Prabhas' quiz to prove you are ardent fan of Baahubali actor

1) While he is popularly known as Prabhas, do you know what the Saaho actor's full name is?

Konidela Shiva Sankara Vara Prasad

Ghattamaneni Shiva Rama Krishna

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju

Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju

2) Prabhas kickstarted his career in the Telugu film industry by playing the titular role in which 2002 Tollywood film?

Raghavendra

Eeswar

Yogi

Munna

3) Which Ajay Devgn film marked Parbhas' debut film in Bollywood?

Himmatwala

Action Jackson

Son of Sardaar

Baadshaho

4) Prabhas is the nephew of which veteran Tollywood actor-politician?

Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju

Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Sobhan Babu

5) Prabhas received the state Nandi Award for Best Actor for his exemplary performance in which Telugu film?

Adavi Ramudu

Ek Niranjan

Denikaina Ready

Mirchi

6) Prabhas starred alongside Kajal Aggarwal in which rom-com for the first time ever that went on to be a blockbuster hit at the box office?

Sabse Badhkar Hum 3

Mr. Perfect

Darling

Bujjigadu

7) In which Hindi action film did Prabhas star as the leading man alongside Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead?

Ek Villain

Saaho

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Haider

8) Which blockbuster film of Prabhas became the first-ever non-English film to screen at the Royal Albert Hall?

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Saaho

Chatrapathi

9) Prabhas is the brand ambassador of which Indian automobile company?

Mahindra & Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki India

Ashok Leyland

Tata Motors

10) Prabhas is set to share the screen space with Pooja Hegde in which upcoming romantic drama?

Most Eligible Bachelor

Radhe Shyam

Soorarai Pottru

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Prabhas' quiz answers

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju Eeshwar Action Jackson Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju Mirchi Darling Saaho Mahindra & Mahindra Radhe Shyam

