Before Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali: The Conclusion Came Baahubali: Day 1; Pic Out

The official Twitter handle of Baahubali film has managed to hype up their fans with a throwback picture of the film’s first day of the shoot. They also did the same because this day, 7 years ago they had started shooting for the famous two-parter Baahubali. Read more to know about S. S. Rajamouli’s record-breaking film, Baahubali.

Team shares throwback pictures from sets of Baahubali

The Twitter account of Baahubali recently uploaded a couple of pictures from the sets of Baahubali. They shared a couple of pictures featuring the film’s leading star, Prabhas. In some photos, the film’s director S.S Rajamouli can also be spotted as he is trying to instruct his team about a shot. The caption of the post indicated that they started the shoot of Baahubali on this day 7 years ago. A number of fans from all over the globe have been sharing the post on their social media handles. Because of this, the post has been retweet by thousands of fans and has been dominating social media. See the post here.

July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began!



We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago... ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/JQmbRuplki — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 6, 2020

More about the Baahubali franchise

Baahubali revolves around the story of two brothers for an ancient fictional kingdom. This film has broken a number of records at the box-office. The films featured Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the leading stars . The movie also features a number of popular faces of the industry including Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. The movie was released in over 4000 screens all over the world and it collected an estimated amount of ₹ 1500 crore through box office collections.

Baahubali franchise has been a blockbuster since the first par managed to attract mass fan attention. The film’s lead had also posted a throwback picture from the sets of Baahubali 2 on his personal social media account. Through the caption, Prabhas revealed that Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of his life. He thanks his director and the fans as the film would have not been possible with them. He ended the conversation by saying that he is delighted for all the love, the film and he has received.

