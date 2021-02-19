'Bagheera' Teaser Unveiled By Dhanush; Actor Calls Prabhu Deva 'a Dear Friend'

Popular South actor, Dhanush will be soon starring in director Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera. On February 19, 2021, Dhanush took to his Twitter handle and released an official teaser of his upcoming flick, Bagheera. Unveiling the teaser, Dhanush expressed his excitement for the film. In the caption, Dhanush stated that he is "very happy to release his dear friends" @PDdancing sir and @AmyraFastur93”. He attached a YouTube link to his film’s teaser while sharing the post.

Dhanush releases Bagheera teaser

Also read: 'Bagheera': Sri Murali Looks Intense In His Next Film With Team KGF, See First Look Poster

The teaser shows the collaboration of Dhanush and Prabhu Deva. It shows Prabhu Deva with a bald head for the first time. He portrays the role of a psycho killer and he will be seen in various avatars. The video clip begins with a scene in a mental asylum where Bagheera (played by Prabhu Deva) is admitted. It also shows Prabhu Deva romancing with several leading female actors. Bagheera cast also includes Amyra, Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal and Sonia Agarwal. The musical score is power-packed and adds drama to the glimpse of the film recently shared.

Watching the teaser, Dhanush’s and Prabhu Deva’s fans expressed their excitement by retweeting the teaser and complimenting him. Several fans complimented the song, while a few others liked his look in the film. Many others seemed excited about the release of the film. Take a look.

Also read: 'Bagheera' Trailer Launch Date And Prabhu Deva's Look Released; Read The Details

The #KandaaVaraSollunga song is very mesmerizing when viewed on TV🔥No matter what song you watch on your phone.. it's nothing like watching it on TV or in the theater 😍That too made my body shiver when I saw @dhanushkraja Anna in the painting🔥😎#Karnan pic.twitter.com/xR9Hk9YOGh — 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐃𝐟𝐜™ (@sandydfc) February 19, 2021

Vara level thalaiva bgm songs 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPsLlCNcgg — Dineshdhanushkraja (@Dineshdhanushk1) February 19, 2021

Thalaivaaa 🙏♥️ Vera level song thalaivaaa 💥 pic.twitter.com/cYthJejSib — Dhanush Karthi 😎 (@Dhanush68253388) February 19, 2021

Also read: Goa: Black Panther Spotted In A Sanctuary Reminds Netizens Of 'Bagheera' From Jungle Book

On February 14, 2021, Dhanush unveiled the first look posters of the film on Twitter. In the posters, Prabhu Deva can be seen with a bald head with a few drops of blood on it. The dancer and actor can be seen wearing sunglasses with three lenses. The background gives a spooky look. Sharing the first look, Dhanush called the posters “extremely impressive” and called Prabhu Deva his “good friend” and a “master”. He further extended his best wishes to the entire team.

The film is produced by RV Bharathan and SVR Ravi Shankar under Bharathan Pictures and is helmed by Adhvik Ravichandran. The music has been composed by Ganesan Sekar. The release date of the upcoming flick is yet to be announced.

Image Source: Dhanush's Instagram

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Rare Black Panther Spotted After 7 Years, Netizens Recall 'Bagheera'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.