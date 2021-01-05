Dhanush Pours Love On Prabhu Deva With Candid Picture, Says, 'friends Like Family'

On January 4, 2021, Dhanush took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with Prabhu Deva. In the candid picture, Dhanush can be seen having a light-hearted conversation with Prabhu. The duo can be seen having a gala time as they smile brightly. According to the Free Press Journal, Prabhu Deva is currently in Chennai and met the Maryan star at his Chennai residence.

Prabhu Deva meets Dhanush at his Chennai residence

Also read: The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

In the picture, Dhanush and Prabhu Deva can be seen smiling brightly while having a conversation. Dhanush can be seen wearing full sleeve white t-shirt and purple coloured herums, while Prabhu Deva can be seen wearing a maroon coloured t-shirt and black joggers. While sharing the picture, Dhanush wrote, “Friends like family. Love you PD” with several hearts.

Also read: DYK Dhanush Reprised His Role As Kokki From 'Pudhupettai' In A Cameo In 'Vai Raja Vai'?

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of their fans were quick enough to like it and drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Legends” with a red heart. Another fan wrote, “Love you both”. A user commented, “Dat smile”. Several others called them ‘Thalaivaa” and dropped red hearts.

Also read: Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of 'Karnan' Shoot; Thanks Mari Selvaraj And Team

Dhanush and Prabhu Deva have been friends for years and can often be seen hanging out with each other in their free time. According to the reports by Free Press Journal, director Prabhu Deva tied the knot in the month of September 2020. The couple exchanged vows at his Mumbai’s residence. As per the reports by the outlet, the newly-wedded couple is living in Chennai.

According to the site, the actor and a dancer met the physiotherapist while treating his back problem and ended up having feelings for her. After dating for a few months, the couple got married.

On the work front, Dhanush is popular for his roles in Thulluvadho Ilamai, Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and many others. He was last seen in a martial arts film Pattas, which was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. In the film, Dhanush starred in a dual role, alongside Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada. He will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandiram starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo, and Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Image Source: Dhanush Instagram

Also read: Dhanush Starrer 'Naiyaandi' Shoot Was Completed In 48 Days? Know Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.