Pawan Kalyan And Nandamuri Balakrishna Look Dapper In An Old Picture Shared By Naga Babu

South Indian actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela is quite active on social media in recent days. He has been uploading several old throwback pictures from his official Instagram account. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared one such old picture of Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The picture is doing the rounds on the internet. Here is a look at the viral picture of Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna shared by Naga Babu Konidela.

Naga Babu Konidela shares an old pic of Pawan Kalyan & Nandamuri Balakrishna

Naga Babu Konidela took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his brother Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna. From the looks of it, the old picture looks like from the 1990s. In the picture, Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna are seen shaking hands at some event.

Pawan Kalyan is wearing a blue blazer while Nandamuri Balakrishna is wearing what looks like a printed shirt. However, the caption of the post took everyone by surprise as it refers to both of them as Naga Babu Konidela’s brothers. Here is a look at the picture shared by Naga Babu Konidela.

In the caption of the post, Naga Babu Konidela referred to both Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna as his brothers. He captioned the picture as, “2 Brothers Come2gether.... 1 is My Brother & the other1 is a Brother from Another Mother.... The Day the Powerstar met the NandamuriLion #whenpowerstarmetlion #powerstar #nandamuribalakrishna garu #balayya”

Naga Babu Konidela and Nandamuri Balakrishna

This has taken a lot of people by surprise as Naga Babu Konidela and Nandamuri Balakrishna have been involved in war of words in the past. According to a report by Indiaglitz, Naga Babu Konidela had lashed out at Nandamuri Balakrishna for his controversial comments.

Nandamuri Balakrishna had made remarks against Naga Babu Konidela’s brother Chiranjeevi on his discussions with the TRS and YCP government about the permissions to restart film shootings. Naga Babu Konidela also commented on the picture saying, “we love cinema... After all everything...”With this picture and comment, it seems like Naga Babu Konidela has nothing personal against Nandamuri Balakrishna. Here is a look at the comment.

Fans react to this brotherhood

As he shared the picture, a lot of fans flooded the comments section with adorable comments. Several fans commented ‘Jai Balayya’ out of respect for Nandamuri Balakrishna. Another fan demanded more such pictures from the actor. Here is a look at some of the comments on this throwback picture of Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Promo Image Credits: pawankalyanfc.k Instagram, Naga Babu Konidela Instagram and balakrishna_nandamuri_ Instagram

