Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Narthanasala To Get An OTT Release On Dussera

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most popular actors of the Telugu film industry. Fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are eagerly waiting for his movie Narthanasala to release. Narthanasala is all set to receive an OTT release this Dussera. Read ahead to know more about Narthanasala’s release date.

Also read | Is Jayam Ravi's Upcoming Movie 'Bhoomi' To Release On An OTT Platform?

Here is everything one needs to know about Narthanasala’s release

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s dream project Narthanasala has received a green flag for the movie to be released on an OTT platform. Narthanasala’s release date is announced to be October 24, 2020, on the occasion of Dussera. Narthanasala is a mythological film which is directed by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Also read | Movierulz Leaks 'Gandi Baat' Season 5 After Its OTT Release

The announcement of Narthanasala’s release date was done by Shreyas ET. He took to Twitter to give the fans this news. His tweet read, “Special treat .. Balakrishna 'Narthanashala' released as a Dasara gift #NandamuriBalakrishna#Narthanasala#NBK@ShreyasET#NBKTheatre#NBKFilms#ShreyasET”. Narthanasala's release date comes in as a surprise for fans



Also read | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Gini Weds Sunny' Film For Download After Its OTT Release

Narthanasala’s release will be done on NBK Theatre through Shreyas ET. The film was shelved after the tragic demise of Soundarya. Soundarya played the role of Draupadi in the movie. She and her brother Amarnath died in a plane crash in 2004. Most parts of the movie were shot already but the movie was put off after the death of Soundarya.

Also read | Ajay Devgn Releases A New Poster Of 'Chhalaang'; Announces OTT Release Date

Narthanasala’s cast is a star-studded affair. Narthanasala’s cast includes the names of some of the greatest actors of the south-India film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna himself has played the roles of Arjuna, Bruhannala, and Keechakudu in the movie. Sai Kumar has essayed the role of Duryodhanudu. Late actors Srihari and Uday Kiran have played the roles of Bheemudu and Abhimanyudu, respectively.

Narthanasala’s cast also includes Asin, playing the character of Uttara. Sarath Babu has played the role of Dharmaraju and Kota Srinivasa Rao has played Virata Raju. Veteran director K Vishwanath has also played a crucial role in the movie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has worked in over 100 Telegu language films and has an acting career spanning over 40 years. Some of his famous works include Peddannayya, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Simha and Legend. The actor also has many awards and accolades to his name for his stellar performances.

Image courtesy -@balakrishna_nandamuri_ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.