Sayyeshaa Saigal Roped In To Play Female Lead In Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer 'NBK 106'?

The makers of the upcoming Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer movie which will be directed by Boyapati Srinu have announced that Sayyeshaa Saigal has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. The movie is tentatively titled to be NBK 106. Read ahead to know more.

Sayyeshaa Saigal to plate the female lead in the Nandamuri starrer NBK 106

In an announcement made on the Twitter handle of Dwarka Creations, the productions house of the film, it was declared that Sayeshha Saigal is set to play the female lead in the movie tentatively titled NBK 106. She is going to play Nandamuri Balakrishna’s character’s love interest in the film.

The tweet read, “Welcoming beautiful & talented actress @sayyeshaa on board for #BB3. Looking forward to seeing you soon on sets. #BalayyaBoyapati3 #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSrinu @MusicThaman #MiryalaRavinderReddy @dwarakacreation”.

According to a report by The News Minute, the shooting for NBK 106 has begun at the Raoji Film City while taking the necessary precautions. Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to play a double role in the film. The film will be directed by Boyapati Srinu. The two have worked in the blockbuster films Simha and Legend before. Needless to say, it is going to a power-packed entertainer film.

The teaser of the film was announced on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 60th birthday. The titled of the film read NBK 106. The trailer saw Nandamuri Balakrishna in his classic avatar where he is seen rolling his sleeves up and facing the goons who stood wielding chainsaws. He is also seen smashing the heads of the goons into dust. He has also stylishly twirled his moustache in the trailer.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has worked in over 100 Telegu language films and has an acting career spanning over 40 years. Some of his famous works include Peddannayya, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Simha and Legend. The actor also has many awards and accolades to his name for his stellar performances.

Sayyeshaa is one of the most popular actors of the south-Indian actors. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Shivaay starring opposite Ajay Devgn. Some of her other notable works are Kaappaan, Kadaikutty Singam, Ghajinikanth and Kaappaan. Her upcoming movies include Yuvarathnaa. This movie marks her Kannada debut. She will also lend her voice for the Tamil language animation film Teddy.

