Nandamuri Balakrishna And Sayyeshaa To Share Screen Space In Upcoming Untitled Film

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be resuming shooting for his yet-untitled film that will be directed by Boyapati. As revealed by the makers of the film on November 10, Sayyeshaa has been cast as one of the main leads in the film. The movie had also already shot certain portions, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis the production of the film had to be stopped. The film has now resumed shooting and the actors are back on set.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sayyeshaa to feature as main leads

Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie is currently being shot at Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city. The portion required for the film is said to get completed within a month's time and thus the makers have begun their work. Amid this time, Sayyeshaa too will be working in Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie and the film will see the entry of a few other actors as well. As per a report by The News Minute, Anjali and Shriya Saran too will be seen in lead roles for this film. The makers were delighted to have Sayyeshaa on board with them for the film and thus wrote a tweet welcoming the actor. They expressed how excited they were to have her on set as soon as they begin the filming process.

Sayyeshaa will be seen opposite Balakrishna for the first time and therefore fans of the artists are excited to see them. Currently, Sayyeshaa awaits the release of her Tamil film titled Teddy. She is also awaiting the release of Yuvarathnaa which is a Kannada film. As per the reports from the same news portal, Sanjay Dutt is currently being roped in to play the antagonist for the movie. If the makers succeed in getting Sanjay Dutt on board, it will become his second Telugu film after the much-awaited KGF 2. Sanjay Dutt plays the main antagonist in that film as Adheera. Thus the yet-untitled film of Balakrishna will see a number of new faces as the filming process resumes, according to the news portal.

