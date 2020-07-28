'Balgandharva' actor Subodh Bhave Welcomes Shoot Life With A 'maskfie'; See Pic

Subodh Bhave is one of the most established actors of the Marathi film industry. Balgandharva fame actor Subodh Bhave is known for his popular roles as a romantic hero in many Marathi movies as well as TV shows.

The actor was seen in numerous films this year including the horror-thriller film titled Bhaybheet, a movie called AB Anni CD, amongst many others, all of which were well received by the audience. Take a look at the selfie that the actor shared while returning back to his shooting schedule.

ALSO READ| Siddharth Jadhav To Subodh Bhave: What Were Marathi Celebs Upto This Weekend?

Subodh Bhave welcomes shoot life with a 'maskfie'

After the unprecedented effects of the Coronaviryus pandemic in Maharashtra, after a period of four months, the entertainment industry has started to slowly go back to normal life as usual. This includes the TV industry as well as the Marathi film industry as well. Many Hindi TV shows have already begun shooting their episodes while ensuring a properly sanitised environment in the sets. People are seen to have gone back to the shoots while following government abiding health protocols. Marathi superstar Subodh Bhave was also seen rejoicing his return to the shoot life.

The actor was shooting for an upcoming ad when he shared a selfie with a mask, which is being called 'maskfies' nowadays. He sported his usual black and white look while sharing a selfie that resonated with the new normal. He captioned his post stating that the shooting for his advertisement has begun while following complete hygienic measures.

Subodh Bhave, during the weekend, shared a selfie that appears to be from the sets of the advertisement shoot that he shared after five months. He stated that it had been 5 months since he went on sets and shared a 'maskfie' from his ad shoot. He wrote, ''५ महिन्यांच्या विश्रांतीनंतर आज पहिल्यांदा एका जाहिरातीच चित्रीकरण केलं. (जाहिरात काही दिवसात येईलच) अर्थात सर्व प्रकारची काळजी घेऊन, मोरया".

ALSO READ| 'Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka' Cast, Characters & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Show

ALSO READ| Pooja Sawant Is Enjoying The Monsoon As She Gets Drenched In Rain; Watch Video

Subodh Bhave movies

On the work front, Subodh Bhave was last seen in the film titled Vijeta along with actors Pooja Sawant, Sushant Shelar and Pritam Kagne. The sports drama film followed the story of a coach named Soumitra who trains his team of athletes, to win a gold for Maharashtra. Essaying the role of a coach, Subodh Bhave encourages his teammates to focus on their mental strength rather than physical. Actor Subodh Bhave is best known for his work in the movies like Ani..Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and many more.

ALSO READ| Subodh Bhave Wishes His Wife In A Unique 'Corona Style' On Their Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.