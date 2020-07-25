Pooja Sawant Is Enjoying The Monsoon As She Gets Drenched In Rain; Watch Video

From sharing updated about her movies to sharing pictures of her latest photoshoot, Pooja Sawant always tends to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. She has always found a way to stay connected to her fans through social media. Currently, in quarantine, Pooja Sawant shared a bunch of pictures from her impromptu-indoor photoshoot. She recently shared a video of herself getting drenched in the rain and enjoying the season, watch:

Pooja Sawant shares video of herself enjoying the monsoon

Pooja Sawant was seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a pair of shorts as she twirled around in the rain. She shared the video of herself getting drenched in the rain and played the song Adhir Man Jhale in the background. Amid the tensed situation, it was a delight for Pooja Sawant's fans to watch her enjoy the monsoon season.

Apart from astonishing her fans with her stunning photoshoots, it was a delight for her fans to watch her get drenched in the rains and flash her pretty smile.

Over the years, Pooja Sawant has been a part of several Marathi films like Zhakaas, Satrangi Re, Poster Boyz, Daagdi Chawl and Cheater. A few days back, she shared a video and shared the news that she had resumed back to work and was dubbing for her next film.

Along with the video, she shared that she had missed working and was happy to be resume work. For her concerned fans, she also mentioned that she had taken all precautions and was following all guidelines given by the government as she was back to work.

On the work front, Pooja Sawant was last seen in the film Vijeta. She starred in the sports drama film directed by Amol Shetge, along with actors Subodh Bhave and Sushant Shelar. The film released in March and followed the story of a coach and his team of athletes who are all set to win a gold for Maharashtra. Vijeta followed the story of how the coach encourages them to focus more on their mental and physical strength. Pooja Sawant played the role of triathlon racer in the film, and was one of the main leads.

