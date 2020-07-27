'Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka' Cast, Characters & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Show

Soon after the government lifted certain restrictions from the country, a lot of television shows have got back in action, airing fresh episodes. Moreover, makers are also coming up with new shows for the audience. Colours TV recently released the promo of their show Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka. Here's all you need to know about the show, right from it's cast to its interesting storyline.

Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka cast

The promo released by Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka starts with a girl telling her story about how society only sees her beauty and ignores her as a person. The promo of the show is catchy enough to make one stay hooked. Shivangi Sharma will be playing the lead in the show. She is a popular TikToker and will be making her debut in Hindi Television with this show. She is expected to play the role of Mayura in Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka.

Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka characters

The serial is produced by Saurabh Tiwari. Along with Shivangi Sharma. Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka cast includes Sahil Uppal who will be playing the male lead on the show. Sahil Uppal was last seen in the serial Laal Ishq as Nikat. Jaya Bhattacharya and Manoj Verma will also be a part of the show along with Sunny Sachdeva and Hareesh Chabra.

Bhoomika Mirchandani, who was last seen in Star Plus’s hit tv show Krishna Chali London will also be a part of the show. The actor had become a household name after appearing in the popular show. Pinjara Khubsurti Ka will be her second show with Saurabh Tiwari. Actor Jaya Bhattacharya who is popular for playing an antagonist in many of her shows will be playing the role of a mother in this upcoming show.

As per reports, the show will be airing its first episode on August 17, 2020, and is still in the initial stage. The timings for when the show will be airing will also be announced soon, by the makers. The star cast of the show has been announced by the makers, but the characters are not yet revealed. More updates about the show will soon be revealed by them.

