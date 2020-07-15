Subodh Bhave Wishes His Wife In A Unique 'Corona Style' On Their Wedding Anniversary

Subodh Bhave is one of the most established actors of the Marathi film industry. He is known for his popular roles as a romantic hero in most of his movies as well as TV shows. Recently, his fans created a frenzy on the Internet when he wished his wife in a 'classic Corona style', on their wedding anniversary. Read ahead to know about his unique wishes for his wife.

Subodh Bhave wishes his wife in a unique way on their wedding anniversary

The picture shared on Subodh Bhave’s Instagram was a throwback picture from their wedding day and also had two masks, depicting their current situation. He tried to make a classic "his and her" picture using the masks, which is essential today and also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day, wishing his wife in a unique and different way. He also shared that they were celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary together. Subodh Bhave’s fans and close ones congratulated the couple on their special day and also showered them with love and blessings.

Subodh Bhave’s wife Manjiri Bhave also shared a picture of the lovely couple on her Instagram page. She thanked her family and friends for their lovely wishes and also shared how blessed she felt to have such lovely people in her life. Urging her fans to stay safe and stay indoors, she wrote how the lockdown has taught her the importance of family and friends. The couple, Subodh and Manjiri Bhave’s love story is also one of the most beautiful ones. The couple knew each other since their childhood and being together for nearly 19 years now, the couple has been setting major couple goals.

Currently, Subodh Bhave is spending his time in quarantine with his wife and his two sons. His wife Manjiri Bhave often shares adorable pictures of her family on her Instagram account. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film Vijeta along with actors Pooja Sawant, Sushant Shelar and Pritam Kagne. The sports drama film followed the story of a coach who trains his team of athletes, to win a gold for Maharashtra.

