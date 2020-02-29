Mohanlal Seen With Son Pranav Together For The First Time In THIS Movie Poster

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is all set for the release of his next Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is a highly ambitious project of Mohanlal. The film is expected to be the most expensive film in Malayalam film industry. The film is doing the rounds on the internet since its announcement. Recently, the posters of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham were released.

The poster of the film has received massive support from his fans. The poster features superstar Mohanlal and his son Pranav Mohanlal together. The father-son duo is seen together in a poster for the first time. The poster revealed both of the actors in the costume of the film. The poster was released on the film’s official Facebook page.

The new poster that was released on Facebook has been getting a huge response from the fans and it is doing the rounds on social media. The movie is being directed by the veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. It features Mohanlal in the lead role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. His son Pranav Mohanlal is playing the younger version of the same character.

By looking at the recently released posters, it is evident that the character of Pranav Mohanlal is crucial in the movie. Though it is speculated that he is playing only a brief cameo, the character has a lot of importance as he is the younger version of the lead character. Reportedly, the movie will see some high octane action sequences. Pranav Mohanlal is a trained martial art and gymnastics expert.

The movie is jointly scripted by Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. The historical drama follows the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV. He was the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut’s Naval chieftain. The film is set in the sixteenth century. The movie features Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan and others in key roles. The movie is expected to hit the big screen on March 26, 2020.

