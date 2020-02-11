Mohanlal Lends A Hand Of Support To 'Kumbalangi Nights' Fame Shane Nigam?

Popular Mollywood actor Mohanlal took to his social media to release the first look poster of Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam's upcoming movie. The movie, titled Ullasam, comes after the actor's prolonged tussle with Kerala Film Producers Association. In the social media post, Mohanlal wrote: "Launching the first look poster of Ullasam. Best wishes Shane Nigam and Team."

Mohanlal's support comes as a sigh for Shane Nigam who for a while now has been embroiled in a controversy with the Kerala Film Producers Association. Mohanlal is the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artist (AMMA).

Early this year, the Kerala Producers Association accused Shane of condemning the physical requirements of his role in the forthcoming movie Veyil. Reportedly, Shane Nigam went ahead and got a haircut that forced Veyil producer Joby George to register a case with the producers association.

In a long trial between the producers of Veyil and Shane Nigam, the latter got an industry ban. After which he was shown the door from three of his films. Throughout his trail with the producers association, many members of AMMA and film fraternity came in support of the actor.

About Shane Nigam's next Malayalam film

Shane Nigam will reportedly be seen next in Jeevan Jojo's Ullasam. The movie, starring the Ishq actor and Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead, narrates the tale of two strangers who reportedly meet on a train journey. The movie reported is to have been shot in Ooty and Kochi, and is bankrolled by Joe Kaithamattom and Christi Kaithamattom under the Kaithamattom Banners. As per reports, the Shane Nigam starrer will hit the marquee on March 6, 2020.

