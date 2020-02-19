Is Shane Nigam's Ban To Be Lifted After He Apologises To Producer Joby George?

Popular Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has reportedly apologised to the producer of Malayalam film Veyil - Joby George over the ruckus the actor created a few weeks ago. Following Shane's apology, the Kerala Film Producers' Association is planning to lift the ban they enforced on the actor. However, neither Shane nor the Producers' Association has confirmed the news.

A media report surfaced on the internet reveals that Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam had a long chat with the producer of Veyil. In the discussion, the actor has promised to finish the shooting of the long-stalled film. The report also claims that the actor has decided to work without any further remuneration.

Shane Nigam was shown the door from his films due to industry ban

Shane Nigam, who was last seen in Dimal Dennis' Vailyaperunnal, was in the news after the producers of Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil accused him of breaching a contract. The matter escalated to the Producers Association Kerala, who issued a cinema ban for Shane. Following which, the popular Malayalam actor was reportedly removed from three Malayalam movies. With the actor's apologies, it seems like his career will be back on track.

Meanwhile, Shane Nigam is reported to be dubbing for his part in Praveen Balakrishnan's Ullasam. The movie, starring Shane Nigam and Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead, narrates the tale of two strangers who reportedly meet on a train journey. The movie reported is to have been shot in Ooty and Kochi, and is bankrolled by Joe Kaithamattom and Christi Kaithamattom under the Kaithamattom Banners. As per reports, the Shane Nigam starrer will hit the marquee on March 6, 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shane Nigam Facebook)

