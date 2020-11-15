Bangalore Days And Other Movies Wherein Nithya Menen Stunned Fans With Her Cameos

Nithya Menen is a popular actor who has won the hearts of the audiences with her amazing performances in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam as well as Hindi film industries. She has also made special appearances in a few movies that were loved by her fans. Let’s take a look at Nithya Menen’s movies in which she made cameo appearances.

Nithya Menen’s movies that featured her in a cameo role

Doctor Innocentanu (2012)

Doctor Innocentanu is a popular Malayalam comedy movie directed by Ajmal with Innocent and Sona Nair in the lead. Nithya Menen made a special appearance in the movie and essayed the role of Anna, The other cast of the movie includes actors namely Jagathy Sreekumar, Lena, Devan, Poonamma Babu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kottayam Nazeer, Sukumari, among others.

Bangalore Days (2014)

Bangalore Days is a popular Malayalam romantic comedy whose plot revolves around the lives of three cousins from Kerala who move to Bangalore. The movie was a huge hit and received several awards for acting and direction. It was also remade in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkal. Nithya Menen appeared in the movie as Natasha Francis who essayed the role of Das’ late girlfriend. Other cast members include Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Isha Talwar, Paris Laxmi, among others.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

This movie also adds to Nithya Menen’s movies that were a huge success among the audience. It is a Telugu romantic comedy written and directed by Parasuram. The movie featured some of the finest actors namely Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nagendra Babu, Subbaraju and others. Nithya had a short role in the movie but was equally loved by her fans.

Also Read Vijay Deverakonda Declares "I Am Single" On Samantha Akkineni's Talk Show 'Sam Jam'

Also Read Vidya Balan's Natkhat Qualifies For Oscar Nominations; Says 'I'm Over The Moon'

NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019)

NTR: Kathanayakudu is a Telugu biographical movie based on the life and career of the legendary artist, N.T. Rama Rao. The movie had a huge cast as well as several cameo appearances. Nithya Menen essayed a short role of actor Savitri Ganesan in the movie. Apart from her, other cameos were played by actors such as Rana Daggubati, Hansika Motwani, Shriya Saran, Rakul Preet Singh, Payal Rajput, and others. The main cast of the movie included Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Sumanth, Prakash Raj, Bharath Reddy, Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

Also Read Vidya Balan Makes An Appeal To Mothers Whose Children Hate Math

Also Read Kiccha Sudeep Had Made Cameo Appearances In THESE Critically Acclaimed Kannada Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.