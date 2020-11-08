Kiccha Sudeep Had Made Cameo Appearances In THESE Critically Acclaimed Kannada Films

Kiccha Sudeep predominantly works in the Kannada film industry. The actor has a lot of Kannada films to his credits. Kiccha Sudeep has also worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He has also made cameo appearances in several films, for which the actor was critically acclaimed. Here are some of Kiccha Sudeep’s films in which he made cameo appearances.

Kiccha Sudeep's cameos

Maathaad Maathaadu Mallige

Directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, the film Maathaad Maathaadu Mallige starred Dr Vishnuvardhan and Suhasini in the lead roles. The film depicted the challenges faced by people living in rural sectors of India. The cast of the film was highly praised for their performances in the film. Kiccha Sudeep essayed the role of an extremist leader in the film. He was critically acclaimed for his character in the film.

Police Story 3

Police Story 3 was directed by 6 different directors -Thriller Manju, Sadhu Kokila, Vasu, J. G. Krishna, Anand P. Raju and Shankar. The film was known to be shot in one single day within 12 hours. The film starred Thriller Manju and Sadhu Kokila in the lead roles, while Kiccha Sudeep played a cameo appearance in the film.

Rangan Style

Released in 2014, the film Rangan Style is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Prashanth. The film starred Pradeep and Kanika Tiwari in the lead roles. The film also starred Rekha Das, Sadhu Kokila, Gurukiran and Tabla Nani. Actor Kiccha Sudeep was seen in an important guest role in the film.

Raju Kannada Medium

Raju Kannada Medium is a Kannada language romantic comedy film directed by Naresh Kumar. The film stars Gurunandan and Avantika Shetty in the lead roles. Actor Kiccha Sudeep was seen in an extended cameo appearance as Deepak Chakravarthy. Several other actors also made a cameo appearance in the film.

Kichchu

Directed by Pradeep Raj, the film Kicchu starred Abhinaya, Ragini Dwivedi and Suchendra Prasad in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a speech and hearing impaired ecologist who is devoted to preventing deforestation. Actor Sudeep played the character of a Forest officer in the film.

