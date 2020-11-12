Vijay Deverakonda Declares "I Am Single" On Samantha Akkineni's Talk Show 'Sam Jam'

Samantha Akkineni recently took to Instagram to add new promo video for her upcoming talk show 'Sam Jam'. In the promo video, fans can see Vijay Deverakonda interact with them and also talk about his relationship status. Read ahead to know more about the show and about what the actor said:

Samantha Akkineni's talk show

In the video, fans see a bit of the upcoming Diwali episode. In the start, Samantha Akkineni enters on to the stage and is seen doing fun stuff like picking up dumbells, cheering the audiences and some more. She is sporting a red dress. After a bit, fans see Vijay Deverakonda enter the set and meet fans. Vijay Deverakonda can be seen sporting grey pants and blazer paired with white sneakers and shirt.

Vijay Deverakonda's Girlfriend

When he is settled in, one fan asks the actor which perfume he used today. The actor jokes that its the smell of his sweat. In the next bit, the star is seen breaking glass and dancing. He also revealed at one point - 'I am not married' and 'I am single'. The promo ends with Samantha saying - 'Keep enjoying and keep spreading happiness because that's whats Sam Jam is about.'

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans asked the actor to launch the show soon. One fan also mentioned that would be one of the best Samantha Akkineni's shows. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni is very active on her Instagram and keeps sharing many posts from her daily life. In one picture, she can be seen in the same outfit as she has worn on the show. She is seen petting a dog and adds - 'Oh what a wonderful day #worksatisfaction ... another day, another challenge'. Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, she can be seen working out and also adds a very nice caption. Her caption reads - 'May all beings everywhere be happy and free,and may the thoughts...' Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Samantha Akkineni & Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

