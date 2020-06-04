Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: Bengali Movies Of The Filmmaker You Can Watch

Basu Chatterjee, one of the most well-known Indian directors and screenwriters, passed away on June 4, 2020, at his home in Mumbai. He was 93-years-old. According to reports, he died of age-related health issues at 8.30 am in his sleep. Basu Chatterjee’s last rituals were performed in Santacruz at 2 pm, on June 4, 2020. He has given the Indian film industry some unforgettable and evergreen movies. Take a look at some of his must-watch Bengali films.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away At 93, Cremation To Be Held Today

Hothat Brishti

Hothat Brishti is a Bengali romantic film released in 1998 under the direction of Basu Chatterjee. The film was produced by both Bangladesh and India. The movie featured Ferdous Ahmed and Priyanka Trivedi in the leading roles. The film was a huge success both in India and Bangladesh. Produced by Gramco Films & Ashirbad Chalachchitra, it was a remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film titled Kadhal Kottai which later went on to be remade again in the year 1999 in Hindi as Sirf Tum.

Tok Jhal Mishti

Tok Jhal Mishti is a 2002 Bengali romantic movie directed by legendary director Basu Chatterjee. The film featured stars like Firdous Ahmed, Arjun Chakraborty and Priyanka Trivedi in the lead roles. The film is considered as one of Basu Chatterjee's Bengali movies that was appreciated throughout the country.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief On Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's Demise, Conveys Condolences

Hochheta Ki

Hochheta Ki? is a 2008 released Bengali film directed by Basu Chatterjee. Chatterjee, who earlier directed films like Chhoti Si Baat, Baaton Baaton Mein and Khatta Meetha, tried to create a movie differently. The film was a disaster at the box office. The film was a story of a medical representative who falls in love with another woman after four years of his married life. The film featured Prasenjit, Arunima Ghosh and Paoli Dam in the leading roles.

About Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee was an Indian film director and screenwriter. During the early 1970s and 1980s, he became associated with other filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya. Basu’s films also dealt with light-hearted stories of middle-class families which were often set in urban areas, and mainly focusing on marital and love relationships. In his career, he won several awards and will be remembered for ages for his great work.

ALSO READ: What A Man!: Harsha Bhogle Condoles Basu Chatterjee's Death; Recalls Own Movie-going Youth

ALSO READ: Basu Chatterjee’s 10 Best 'feel Good' Movies To Add To Your Watch-list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.