NTR Jr's Awards And Accolades That The Actor Has Won Throughout His Career Spanning 18 Yrs

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, most commonly known as NTR Jr or Tarak, is the grandson of Telugu actor-politician NT Rama Rao. He is an actor and television personality, who is predominantly known for his works in the Telugu movie industry. In his acting career spanning 18 years, he has worked in over 28 movies and has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. He is one of the highest-paid Telugu movie stars and has even ranked 28th in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, with a reported annual income of ₹280 million in 2018. NTR Jr's films like Aadi, Sinhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Brindavanam, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Here are all the awards won by the actor throughout his career, as an acknowledgement for his work. Read further ahead to know all about NTR Jr's awards and accolades.

NTR Jr's awards

NTR Jr made his film debut at the age of 8. He was a child artist in the 1991 Telugu language historical drama, Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. The actor then went on to play the lead character of Rama in the Telugu language mythological movie Ramayanam (1996). The movie is directed by Gunasekhar and was acknowledged with the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

In 2002, NTR Jr appeared as the lead actor in two movies, Subbu and Aadi. Even though Subbu could not manage to impress the audience, his other release of the year, the action drama movie, Aadi was a huge success. For his performance in the NTR Jr received a Nandi Special Jury Award presented to him by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2007, NTR Jr made his third collaboration with the critically acclaimed director SS Rajamouli for the socio fantasy drama movie, Yamadonga. For this movie, the actor had to undergo a complete body transformation and had to shed the extra kilos from his body, for the character that he was playing in the movie. Many praised the movie for its unique storyline and great performances. It became one of the biggest hits of that year. NTR Jr has even won his first Filmfare Award as Best Actor Telugu for his performance in the movie.

