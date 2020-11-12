These NTR Jr's Movies Which Made A Fortune At The Box Office Are Ideal For Weekend Binge

With an annual income of ₹280 million in 2018, NTR Jr became one of the highest-paid Telugu film actors. He has been a part of the film industry for over 18 years and has worked in 25 films so far. He began his career as a child actor and has delivered several commercially hit blockbusters. Here are some of NTR Jr's hit movies to watch over the weekend if you haven’t already.

NTR Jr’s movies to watch over the weekend!

Janatha Garage

Janatha Garage is one of the best NTR Jr's hit movies. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film released in 2016. It starred Mohanlal, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Samantha and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an environmental activist Anand who comes to Hyderabad to attend a seminar. He meets a man named Sathyam who changes Anand’s life forever. The film was made on a budget of ₹85 crores and made an estimated collection of ₹300 crores.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Making an estimated box office collection of ₹1.65 billion, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is another NTR Jr's movies. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Pooja Hegde with Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The film follows the story of two men who change each other’s life and set on a part of rediscovery.

Nannaku Prematho

Nannaku Prematho is another of NTR Jr's movies which made a huge collection at the box office. The film starring NTR Jr and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles was directed by Sukumar. It made an estimated box office collection of ₹132 crores and followed the story of a businessman’s son who sets out to avenge the death of his father and his father’s lost wealth.

Simhadri

Another NTR Jr’s movies which made a fortune at the box office was Simhadri. With an estimated collection of ₹45 crores, the action drama film was directed by Rajamouli. It starred Jr. NTR, Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha in lead roles and follows the story of family and love.

Yamadonga

Yamadonga is another socio-fantasy film of NTR Jr directed by Rajamouli. The film stars Jr. NTR, Mohan Babu, Priyamani, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an orphan who dies while fighting his enemies and later fights the god of death to get his life back. Yamadonga was box office hit film of the actor.

