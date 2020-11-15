Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Jai Lava Kusa is a Telugu-language action film released in 2017. Written and directed by K.S. Ravindra, it stars Jr. NTR in a triple role, along with Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas. The plot has three identical brothers, Jai, Lava and Kusa, who get separated at a young age and follow different paths. Jai turns out to be a ruthless criminal suffering from dysphemia, Kusa becomes a small-time crook who does anything for money and Lava adheres to his principles which leads him to run an ethical life as a bank manager.

Jai Lava Kusa trivia

Junior NTR collaborated with his half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Rama for the first time in this movie. He produced the project under his N. T. R Arts banner. Born on July 5, 1978, to Nandamuri Harikrishna and Lakshmi, Kalyan Rama is the elder brother. Jr. NTR was born on May 20, 1983, to Harikrishna and Shalini Bhaskar Rao. Both actors’ share the same father and have deep roots in the south industry.

Jai Lava Kusa became the first Telegu film in which Ravana an antagonist of epic Ramayana is worshipped by a lead actor. Ravana is widely considered to be a symbol of evil since ages. However, in Sri Lankan mythology, he is considered as a great ruler.

Jai Lava Kusa is the first film of Jr. NTR where he portrays three different characters. He played the three titular roles of the brothers. As of today, it is the only movie in which the actor essayed three characters together. Jr. NTR’s performance was praised by the audiences.

Tamannaah Bhatia made a special appearance in the film. She was seen shaking a leg in Swing Zara song. It is sung by Neha Bhasin and Devi Sri Prasad with lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The music was composed by Sri Prasad. The dance number has more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Jai Lava Kusa also features Posani Krishna Murali, Pavitra Lokesh, Pradeep Rawat, Nassar, Sai Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Hamsa Nandini, Harish Uthama, and Ronit Roy in his Telugu film debut. The story was written by K. S. Ravindra, along with Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy. It was screened in Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in Category of “Best of Asia” in South Korea. The movie garnered good reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. It turned out to be a success at the box office.

