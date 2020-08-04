'Loukyam' Fame Gopichand Or Ram Charan, Fans Love Rakul Preet Singh's Reel-jodi With Whom?

Bollywood stunner Rakul Preet Singh is also an established name in the South Film Industry. The gorgeous De De Pyaar De actor has worked in a plethora of South movies in various languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. She has also shared screen space with all the A-list actors down South, including Mahesh Babu, Tottempudi Gopichand, Ram Charan and Ravi Teja.

But, it was her films with South superstars Tottempudi Gopichand and Ram Charan which worked well at the BO the most. However, with which out of these two actors did viewers loved Rakul Preet Singh's on-screen chemistry more is something you can decide based on this factual information below.

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Better With Tottempudi Gopichand Or Ram Charan?

Rakul Preet Singh and Tottempudi Gopichand

The popular actors collaborated for a comedy action flick Loukyam in the year 2014. Loukyam was helmed by famous filmmaker Sriwass. Loukyam is a Telugu film which was made at a budget of 20 crores INR and managed to earn more than double its investment with an estimated amount of 50 crores INR at the box-office. The major highlight of Loukyam is the adorable chemistry of Rakul and Tottempudi Gopichand.

With 6.4/10 IMDb ratings, and 86% of Google users giving a thumbs up to the Telugu film, Loukyam not only earned critical acclaim but also turned out to be a commercial success at the BO. The story plot of Loukyam revolves around a fierce and staunch man who goes against all odds to help his friend. Loukyam is a riveting drama with a comic twist attached to it.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ram Charan

Unlike with Tottempudi Gopichand with whom Rakul has worked once in Loukyam, Rakul has done two films with Ram Charan. First, Bruce Lee – The Fighter ( 2015) and second Dhruva (2016). The first one titled Bruce Lee – The Fighter is directed by Srinu Vaitla and is a Telugu comedy action film.

Made at a budget of 80 crores INR, this RPS and Ram Charan starrer failed to recover its expenses at the box-office and stumbled at 72 crores INR in terms of worldwide collections. With 5.5/10 IMDb ratings and 88% Google users liking the movie, it was an average film of the reel-Jodi.

In the year 2016, Ram Charan and Rakul once again came back together for action thriller film Dhruva. This Surender Reddy directorial venture did mountainous business at the box-office and earned a whopping 87.55 crores INR. Whereas, it was made on a budget of 50 crores INR. Dhruva received an enviable 7.9/10 IMDb rating and 92% google users liked it as well. Dhruva is a compelling story of an honest IPS officers who with his efforts eradicates all the criminals from his area of duty.

As both Loukyam with Tottempudi Gopichand and Dhruva with Ram Charan somewhat had similar fate at the box-office, it won't be incorrect to say fans loved Rakul Preet Singh's chemistry with both the actors.

