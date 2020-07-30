Rakul Preet Singh Goes For A Golf Session, Mentions 'lockdown Has Slowed Her Down'

Rakul Preet Singh recently stepped outdoors for an amazing golfing session. The actor is known to be dedicated to fitness and thus stepped out to play the sport. However, she revealed that remaining indoors for months now has slowed her down. The actor posted glimpses from her golfing trip along with a goofy and quirky selfie at the end of the Instagram stories.

Rakul Preet Singh goes golfing, mentions lockdown has slowed her down

Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul Preet Singh shared two videos of the golfing course that she visited. The lush green land looked stunning for a good golfing session. Thus one could easily spot the golfing gear that she was prepped up in for the day. Sharing a few more glimpses in the next story, Rakul Preet Singh showed the surroundings of the place. The symmetrically cut grass and the open lands made the scenery look beautiful and pleasing to watch. Soon in the next slide, Rakul Preet Singh could be seen trying her hand at golfing as she took her stance and placed her aim. The actor could be seen wearing a Polo t-shirt along with white accents. She paired that up with a red skirt and a pair of sports shoes. The actor looked confident as she aimed for her shot and swung her golf club perfectly connecting to the golf ball.

Later on, Rakul Preet Singh added another picture in which she could be seen wearing huge reflective shades. The actor could be seen posing in a rather quirky way as she posed for her selfie. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the picture mentioning that she played 18 holes for 5 hours. She added that she felt the heat was intense. Later, Rakul Preet Singh added that perhaps she felt that due to the fact that she has been indoors for months now. She thus hinted that her stamina has lowered since she has been remaining indoors for several months now due to the pandemic situations. To show her tiredness, the actor tried to poke her tongue out slightly and tilted her head.

