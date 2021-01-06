Bellamkonda Sreenivas' 'Alludu Adhurs' Trailer Out; Contains A Blend Of Many Elements

The trailer of Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Alludu Adhurs was recently released on the video streaming platform YouTube and it has been already taking the internet by storm. The trailer stars Sai Sreenivas Bellamkonda as a young man who is madly in love with Nabha Natesh’s character. The action-packed trailer indicates that the drama film will also have elements of horror as the lead character has been shown possessed in a distinct way. The trailer is being called intriguing and well-edited as it has been successfully leaving the fans guessing with bits and pieces.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Alludu Adhurs trailer out

Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas had recently announced that he is coming up with a new action-drama entertainer which will hit theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021. The trailer of this film, Alludu Adhurs, was released on YouTube on January 6th 2021 and the star cast seems to be the highlight of this piece. The film is being written and directed by Santosh Srinivas while the cast lineup includes names like Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Anu Emmanuel, and Nabha Natesh, amongst others.

The trailer kicks off on a lighter note as the first segment has been used to give fans an idea about the theme of this film. The lead character is seen falling in love with a stunning young girl who is the daughter of a strict and notorious man. Prakash Raj plays the role of the worried father who has made up his mind that his daughter would not be marrying Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s character at any cost. In the next segment of the trailer, actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has flaunted his action-sequence skills which have a huge fan base across the country. The short 2 minutes, 10 seconds clipping also gives fans a glimpse of the title track Adhurs which stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Nabha Natesh in a pumped-up mood. The tune seems catchy and the set has been created with a lot of detailing and thought. This song is sure to leave a mark amongst the audiences.

The trailer seems like a mix of multiple elements like comedy, drama, action, and horror, which has been leaving most fans hooked. This film is expected to do well amongst the fans as they have been waiting for this film since quite a few months. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Aditya Music)

