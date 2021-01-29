Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets OTT Release; '#MasterOnPrime' Takes Over Social Media

On January 13, 2021, Tamil action-thriller Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi released in theatres as a Pongal special. The film has taken over the box office and has already been declared as the first blockbuster film post lockdown. After witnessing the end of its run at the box-office, the filmmakers have released the action flick on the streaming site Amazon Prime Video. Ever since the film has been added to the OTT platform, #MasterOnPrime has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter. Take a look.

As Master releases on Amazo Prime, #MasterOnPrime trends on Twitter

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, 2021. Amazon Prime Video team took to their official Twitter handle to make the announcement. Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan base and is considered to be one of the celebrated stars in Tamil cinema. As soon as the film was released on the online streaming site, his fans and Amazon subscribers took the micro-blogging site by storm.

The users have taken to their respective Twitter handles and complimented the makers and the actors. With #MasterOnPrime, they further shared their review of the much-awaited film on their social media. One of their fans wrote that it has been a delight to watch the film on Amazon Prime and it definitely would have been better to watch ‘on screens’. Several fans complimented Thalapathy Vijay’s intense look in the film while few of the film’s fans have started creating memes and sharing on their Twitter handles.

Finally!! Turned the house into a mini cinema hall. Now Watching #MasterOnPrime 🔥 #Master — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) January 28, 2021

What a delight it is to watch #MasterOnPrime. Definitely a movie dat wld ve been evn better to watch on screens. #ThalapathyVijay was so good to watch on screen and #VijaySethupathi was perfect as Bavani. The movie is thoroughly entertaining. #FirstDayFirstStream — Sathya Shiva (@SathyaShiva11) January 29, 2021

Hugely disappointed with the second half. Top notch performances from VJ and VJS. Overall one time watch. Ah Bgm endayya🔥🔥 @anirudhofficial #MasterOnPrime — Rohith (@rohithk13) January 29, 2021

Interval Block #Master Uncensored



Bhavani : I am Waiting



JD : Othaaaaa Wait Panraa Naan Nerla Vareen daaa 💥🔥🔥🔥@actorvijay #MasterOnPrime#TerrificVictoryMasterOnKERALA pic.twitter.com/pywLmTAgGs — Mohammed Hamras (@hamras_mohammed) January 29, 2021

I seriously have a question..



Who is the hero of this film??

Is that Vijay or VJS



I felt the screen presence and character weightage for VJS more than Vijay.



May be LK framed the characters that way!!#MasterOnPrime — Ramesh Poongavanam🇮🇳 (@Raamo20) January 29, 2021

A new dimension to Vijay’s acting this. Never seen him this adapted to a role. Arguably his best role till date. Wish there was more Vijay sethupathi vs Vijay throughout the movie. Unreal performers. What a film, top class. Missed it in theatres😪 #MasterOnPrime — Naveen (@imnsamyy) January 29, 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is a Tamil action-thriller drama, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The plot of the film revolves around an alcoholic professor who takes three months of a teaching job at a Juvenile’s home. In the later scenes, it can be seen that the Juvenile’s home is controlled by a wicked person.

The musical score is taken care of by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has received positive reviews from the critics and continues to win hearts by the audience as well. According to GetIndiaNews, Master box office collections have reached over two hundred crores worldwide.

