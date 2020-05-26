Bhagyashree On How Salman Was Asked To 'surprise' Her With A Kiss; Here's How He Reacted

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya won the hearts of a million people. Bhagyashree recently spoke to a media portal and narrated an incident where she described how a photographer had asked Salman Khan to catch her and smooch her for a picture. However, after hearing his response to that, she was won over by him.

When Salman Khan's response won over Bhagyashree

The incident dates back to the days when Salman Khan and Bhagyashree were newcomers to the industry. Bhagyashree told a portal, without taking any names, that a famous photographer took Salman aside and told him something that shocked Bhagyashree. Salman was told that once the photographer sets the camera, he should take her by surprise and plant a kiss on her lips.

Bhagyashree managed to hear the conversation as she was standing close. However, she told the portal, neither Salman nor the photographer knew that she was standing there and could hear everything clearly. She was blown away by Salman Khan’s response.

Salman Khan upon hearing the photographer's suggestion, flatly refused to do anything of that sort. He further told the photographer that he won’t do anything like that without Bhagyashree’s consent. Further, Salman said that if the photographer wanted any such photograph, he must ask Bhagyashree first.

Bhagyashree told a leading media portal that in those days, smooching scenes were not prevalent. The photographer wanted to take some sort of ‘hot’ photographs of the two actors. The actor further told the media portal that since he was a famous photographer, and Salman and herself were newcomers, he took the liberty to suggest something like that to Salman.

Maine Pyaar Kiya became a massive hit and is still remembered as one of the most romantic films in the Bollywood industry. The cast and crew team of the movie won numerous awards and accolades for the film. Salman Khan won the best debut male actor award for the film and Bhagyashree won the New Face Award for the film.

The movie also won the Filmfare Award for Best Film that year. Moreover, for the music of the film, Raam Laxman won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director award. The movie was also a commercial success at the box office. While it was made in Rs 2 crores and the film minted over Rs 30 crores at the box office.

