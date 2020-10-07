Bigg Boss Tamil's Sanam Shetty Recalls A Devastating Accident That Left Her Bedridden

Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which began a few days back, is gaining immense popularity and it has garnered a huge fan base. The new season of the show seems to have an interesting combination of contestants like the previous one. One of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Sanam Shetty recently revealed the lesser-known side of her life in the Bigg Boss House. Here is everything you need to know.

Sanam Shetty reveals her lesser-known side

On day 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, contestants were given a task named Kadandhu Vandha Paadhai. In this task, the participants were asked to reveal the unknown side of their life. During this round, Sanam Shetty said that everyone knows her as an actor and model. However, she is currently living the second lease of her life now.

The actor revealed in the BB house that at the age of 20 while performing an activity near the terrace fence she fell from a height of more than 20 feet. Since no one else was present in the house at that moment, she had to remain unattended for more than two hours. Sanam further added that suddenly an auto driver spotted her lying on the floor and rushed her to the nearest general hospital.

Post the treatment, the doctors informed Sanam's parents that their daughter's spine is badly injured while her lower half has been completely paralysed. Moreover, the actor said that she gained consciousness only after three days. She was injured so much that her parents were used to do changing bedpans three times a day for her.

The Bigg Boss contestant said that during her treatment she went through the pain of more than 100 syringes which were injected at the same time from toe to lower back. Sanam Shetty further said that she went through this ordeal for more than six months. However, after 1.5 years of being bedridden, she slowly began to stand on her own legs.

Shetty said since that day, she has realised the unconditional love given by parents. Further hinting at the broken relationship with Tharshan Thiyagarajah, she said that any other love shown from others can never match the love from parents. She revealed that earlier she had taken them for granted. However, now she feels that spending each and every day with them is like a blessing.

