Bharathiraja Heaps Praise On Vijay Sethupathi And Aishwarya Rajesh's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam'

Veteran director Bharathiraja heaped praises on recently released Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam. On Thursday, October 8, Bharathiraja took to his Twitter to congratulate the cast and crew of the Tamil film. He appreciated the performances of lead actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi, and also mentioned about the riveting storyline. Ka Pae Ranasingam released on October 2, 2020, on streaming platform Zee5 and pay-per-view channel ZeePlex opened to positive reviews.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman, who fights with the system to bring her partner's dead body back to his birthplace from a foreign land. The movie also features actors like Samuthirakani, Bhavani Sre, Rangaraj Pandey, among others in prominent roles. Ka Pae Ranasigham also features actor Vijay Sethuapthi in a cameo role.

Ka Pae Ranasingam written and directed by P Virumandi opened to positive reviews with audiences raving about Aishwarya Rajesh's performance. The film bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner was one of the first Tamil movies to opt for a pay-per-view business model. The movie released in Tamil on October 2, 2020, is expected to be dubbed into various languages and released soon.

What's next for Bharathiraja on the work front?

Bharathiraja, on the other hand, is reported to be busy with his next directorial. He last helmed Meendum Oru Mariyathai. The movie, starring Bharathiraja, Nakshatra, Joe Malloori, and Mounika in the lead, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharathiraja will be seen essaying a prominent role in Venkat Prabhu's next directorial.

Bharathiraja will essay a pivotal role in STR and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Maanaadu. The movie also features actors like SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, S A Chandrashekhar, among others in prominent roles. The film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu is touted to be a political thriller. The movie is slated to go on floors soon. Besides the upcomer, Bharathiraja has an array of films in the pipeline.

