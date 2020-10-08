As 'Irandam Kuththu' Teaser Releases, Here's A Throwback To The Controversy The Movie Had

Irandam Kuththu is the sequel to Santhosh P Jayakumar's Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and will be an adult horror-comedy. The teaser for the upcoming movie was shared online recently and it showcased many sensuous scenes that were only suitable for adults. While the teaser was well received by director Santhosh P Jayakumar's fans, it also faced backlash for its vulgar content.

In fact, according to Indian Express, actor Lakshmi Ramakrishnan even called out Santhosh P Jayakumar in 2018 when he made Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She questioned Santhosh P Jayakumar on the obscenity of the original movie and slammed the director for creating it. Irandam Kuththu has now started a very similar controversy as both films are highly sensuous with over the top innuendos and nudity.

Irandam Kuththu teaser trailer caused controversy due to its vulgar scenes

Image: Screengrab from trailer

The Irandam Kuththu teaser was shared online just a day ago on YouTube. The teaser already has over 500k views and it has far more likes than dislikes, showing that fans of Santhosh P Jayakumar are still supporting his project. However, many netizens have also pointed out that the movie is highly vulgar and full of adult jokes.

The first movie in the series, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, caused a very similar controversy, as it was also full of vulgarity that offended some people. Back in 2018, actor and director Lakshmi Ramakrishnan had even questioned Santhosh P Jayakumar about the genre of his films. She also slammed the Irandam Kuththu director for the movie's highly objectifying scenes. Santhosh defended his work and claimed that it was made for a very specific demographic and those who were offended by its content should not watch the movie.

The upcoming movie will star Santhosh P Jayakumar, Daniel Annie Pope, Akriti Singh and Karishma Kaul in the lead roles. The movie is about a female ghost who haunts men, and similar to Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, the film will have many raunchy moments. Irandam Kuththu was initially set to release in May of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

[image source: Irandam Kuththu teaser]

