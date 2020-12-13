Kranti Redkar's Movies That Helped Her Become A Popular Face In The Marathi Film Industry

Kranti Redkar is best known for her work in the Marathi film industry and she has also appeared in one Hindi and an English movie as well. She has managed to gain a huge fan following in the Marathi entertainment industry with her spectacular performances. Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable Kranti Redkar’s Marathi movies.

Kranti Redkar’s Marathi movies

Kranti Redkar’s movies are loved by her fans. She has managed to create an attractive on-screen presence through her amazing performances. Let’s take a look at some of Kranti Redkar’s movies.

Kaakan (2015)

Kaakan was Kranti Redkar’s directorial debut which received positive reviews from the audiences. The lead cast members included actors Jitendra Joshi and Urmila Kanitkar in the lead while Ashutosh Gaikwad, Madhavi Juvekar, and Ashok Shinde in supporting roles. The movie was a perfect dose of melodrama.

Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho (2010)

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie included actors such as Sachin Khedekar, Saksham Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Kranti Redkar, Bharat Jadhav, Gauri Vaidya and Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie revolved around the character of a student named Shrinivas Rane. The movie was also remade in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Punjabi.

Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad (2006)

Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Shevanta in the movie Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad. It was a Marathi romantic comedy movie written and directed by Kedar Shinde. The movie included actors Bharat Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead while other actors included Vijay Chavan, Upendra Limaye, Priya Berde and Sanjay Khapre.

Fakta Ladh Mhana (2011)

It was a multi-starrer thriller movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and known to be one of the costliest Marathi movies. Kranti Redkar essayed the role of Bharat Jadhav’s character’s girlfriend while other actors included Manva Naik, Vaibhav Mangle, Amruta Khanvilkar, Umesh Tonpe, Aniket Vishwasrao, Santosh Juvekar, Satish Pulekar, Mansi Naik, Sachin Khedekar, Bharat Jadhav and others.

Murder Mestri (2015)

Directed by Rahul Jadhav, Murder Mestri included actors namely Vandana Gupte, Manasi Naik, Vikas Kadam, Hrishikesh Joshi, Kamalakar Satpute, Dilip Prabhavalkar, among others. Kranti Redkar played the role of Saraswati. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a postman named Prabhakar who is an honest person with a weird habit. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences.

