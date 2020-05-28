Anjana Singh Distributes Food Packets And Face Masks Among Kids

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh is leaving no stone unturned in helping the poor. She has been donating ration to poor people, and her recent pictures of distributing food to kids show another act of charity by the Ek Aur Faulad actor. Anjana shared a few photos on her social media in which she can be seen working for the poor and needy. Just like many other celebrities, Anjana also took up the task of donating some ration to the needy in this fight for survival.

In the pictures, Anjana Singh is seen distributing food packets among starving children. The Rangeela actor also distributed face masks amongst kids along with the packets and shared some pictures on her social media account. In the photos, she is seen wearing a mask and following social distancing meaning while working for the cause. Anjana captioned the post as Jai Shre Ram. Take a look at her pictures:

Anjana Singh distributes food packets among kids

It is not the first time that the actor has come forward to help the poor during this coronavirus pandemic. A few days back, Anjana Singh distributed ration to more than two hundred families in Indira Nagar area of ​​Lucknow. The actor, in collaboration with the local police administration, did this work for the needy. The police officers and the actor were seen following social distancing. Apart from this, Anjana Singh has also helped some people financially, as per reports. Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anjana Singh was last seen in Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz. In the film, she was paired opposite Manoj Tiger and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The actor will be next seen in the film 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2'. In the film, she will be paired opposite Yash Kumar. The film is directed by Sanjay Shrivastav and the movie also features other popular Bhojpuri actors including Nidhi Jha, Dev Singh and Sanjay Srivastava. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the political drama titled 'Nirahua The Leader' along with Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey. However, the makers of the film have not revealed the release date yet.

