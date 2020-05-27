Thalapathy Ajith's Hospital Visit Leads To Speculations Among Fans; Here's The Real Reason

Thalapathy Ajith was recently seen visiting the hospital. This led his fans to believe that something is wrong with their beloved star. In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, Tollywood star Thalapathy Ajith along with his wife, Shalini was seen at the hospital with their masks on. While the internet was rife with speculations why, the real reason the star was seen at the hospital was recently reported. Read here to know more.

Read Also | Thala Ajith And Shalini Spotted At A Private Hospital In Chennai; See Clips Here

The reason why Thalapathy Ajith went to the hospital

Ever since the video surfaced fans have been worried for the star. But now a source close to the Ajith has told an entertainment portal that Thalapathy Ajith had been on to the hospital every three months. He does it so that he can go and get a checkup to review his multiple surgeries. He had gone through the surgeries after he was injured while shooting. The Viswasam actor is also facing back problems right from his racing days and despite that, he continues to follow his passion and insists on doing his own stunts.

Read Also | Kajal Aggarwal And Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Vivegam': Fascinating Trivia About The Film

In the video, Thala Ajith can be seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black pants. Whereas his wife Shalini can be seen wearing a brownish kurta with a handbag. Check out the video of Thala Ajith and Shalini spotted in the hospital.

Read Also | Thala Ajith Makes 'personal Request' To Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday During Lockdown

Thalapathy Ajith was last in H. Vinoth’s film Ner Konda Paaravai. He was seen alongside Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey in the film. The film was loved by fans and moviegoers for the storyline and great acting. The film was a hit at the box office too. Thalapathy Ajith was currently working with H. Vinoth on their second collaboration, Valimai. This film is produced by Boney Kapoor. It was also reported that Huma Qureshi will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Recently producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the film is not being promoted actively due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Apart from this, it was reported that Ajith has donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government and the central government. He also donated funds to FEFSI for coronavirus relief. He also reportedly deposited Rs 2.5 lakh in the bank account of the Film Journalists' Association to help them fight the lockdown.

Read Also | Ajith Kumar And Shalini Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary, Fans Create A Twitter Hashtag

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.