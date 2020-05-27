Money Heist Gets A South Indian Touch With THIS Fan-made Trailer Starring Southern Actors

Money Heist became one of the most popular series this year thanks to its massive fan base. The show revolves around perfectly planned robberies in prime banks in the country. The fans of the show have loved it and now have even come up with a south Indian trailer. The Money Heist cast has been replaced with actors from the South film industry in the new trailer.

Money Heist gets a South Indian touch with THIS fan-made trailer starring south superstars

A Youtube channel has gone on to recreate the trailer of Money Heist by adding snippets of popular scenes from the South movies which have close resemblances to the narrative of Money Heist series. The fan-made trailer has gotten tremendous appreciation from fans for its amazing creativity. This fan-made trailer has many south Indian stars who feature, Tamannaah plays the role of Tokyo, Ajith Kumar is seen as Berlin, Vikram as Moscow and Simbu as Denver. As the trailer progresses, one can see Arya playing Rio, Arvind Swamy as Helsinki, Samantha Akkineni as Nairobi, Vijay Sethupathi as Oslo and Nayanthara as Raquel. This came as a huge surprise for fans watching their favourite characters merged with their favourite superstars. However, the big reveal is left for the end when the Professor is shown to be played by Thalapathy Vijay.

The short trailer is gripping and has several elements of thrill and surprise filled throughout its run time. Fans in the comments actually wondered if a film like Money Heist can be made with a huge star cast as shown in the fan-made trailer. Fans in the comments expressed how they wished the trailer to be a real thing as they would love to see their favourite stars in action in the intense drama series.

Money Heist was one of the biggest hit shows that came out this year and impressed everyone with its new season. The previous season of Money Heist was left off with a cliff hanger and hence fans were eager to watch the outcome of certain events. The makers of the show did not disappoint fans and delivered an amazing series which was loved by all fans and was also praised by critics.

