Bhojpuri Movie 'Farz' Starring Ritesh Pandey Is All Set For Its World Television Premiere

Bhojpuri actor and singer Ritesh Pandey is known for films like Laundiya London Se Layenge and Chunari Jhalkaua. The actor will be seen again in Bhojpuri movie Farz. The film will make its world television premiere on Republic Day. Read further to know everything about the Bhojpuri movie Farz before its premiere.

Farz movie to have a world television premiere

On the occasion of Republic Day, television channel Bhojpuri cinema is all set to entertain the audiences by premiering one of the biggest Bhojiwood hits Farz on January 26 at 7 pm followed by repeat telecast on Wednesday, January, 27 at 10 am. Farz cast features Bhojpuri actor and singer Ritesh Pandey in an action avatar opposite actor Mani Bhattacharya. The film also features Umesh Singh, Baleshwar Singh, Jai Prakash Singh, Babita Singh, Ravi Tiwari in crucial roles.

The film is directed by Sanjay Srivastava and produced by Mohitendra Kumar. It is co-produced by Mehtab Hussain and the story is written by Vishwajit Kumar Singh. Farz plot revolves around Krishna played by Ritesh Pandey. He shares a deep bond with his grand-father Shivraj played by Brijesh Tripathi. Krishna is on his way to Bhimpur village when he confronts some goons and beats them up to save a girl played by Mani Bhattacharya.

Later, the leaders of the goons Rana and Nageshwar played by Umesh Singh and Baleshwar Sing threaten the family of the girl. Krishna learns a shocking truth from her grandfather Baldev that Rana is the slayer of his parents and he decides to take revenge on him. The film then focuses on how he takes down the murderers of his parents.

Ritesh Pandey and Mani Bhattacharya on the work front

Bengali and Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya is known for her films like Jile Champaran which released in 2017. She is also known for Saughandh and Ghunghat Mein Ghotala which released in 2018. On the other hand, Ritesh Pandey is an extremely popular singer in the Bhojpuri industry. Ritesh is known for various music albums like Kashi Vishwanath, Dard Dil Ke, Chirain and Karua Tel.

With PR inputs

