Manasi Naik's Wedding: Actor Changes Name On Social Media Post Her Wedding

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have tied the knot with their significant 'other' in 2020 and 2021. Marathi actor Manasi Naik also tied the knot with her boyfriend Pardeep Kharera in an intimate ceremony on January 19, 2021, in Faridabad. Manasi Naik's wedding was an intimate affair but she made sure to share the most special moments of her life with her fans and followers on Instagram. Right after her wedding, she changed her Instagram name from Manasi Naik to Manasi Naik Kharera. Moreover, she also updated her display picture with the latest picture of the couple.

Manasi Naik's Instagram updates

Manasi Naik changed her username on social media the very next day after her grand wedding. She also shared a few pictures with her husband introducing him to her virtual family. The couple looked happy and content in their gorgeous wedding ensembles. Manasi Naik's husband Pardeep Kharera is a professional boxer and the duo has been dating for over a year now. Manasi Naik and Pardeep had been sharing their pictures on social media regularly, that led to speculation amongst the netizens about their wedding bells to be heard soon.

Manasi Naik's Wedding Photos

Manasi Naik looked gorgeous in her red lehenga. Her wedding outfit was inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding outfit from her film Jodhaa Akbar. Manasi Naik wore a gorgeous red lehenga with the most intricate design work done on it. She tied her hair in a long plait and donned a mang tika as Aishwarya had worn in the Ashutosh Gowariker film. Manasi Naik’s husband Pardeep Kharera wore a golden sherwani and paired it with a red turban, which complimented her wedding outfit.

Manasi Naik's photos from pre-wedding functions

Manasi Naik got engaged to Pardeep in November, last year. Post the celebration in Mumbai, the couple and family members flew to Haryana for the wedding and pre-wedding functions. Manasi's pre-wedding bridal ritual 'Grahmukh Vidhi' was held in a Maharashtrian style in Pune. While the actor shared pictures of her spinster party and her pre-wedding photoshoot, Pardeep shared glimpses of his Haldi ceremony and some candid pictures of their wedding ceremony.

