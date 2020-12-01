GHMC Elections 2020: Lakshmi Manchu Casts Her Vote In Hyderabad Municipal Election

GHMC Elections 2020 saw the presence of Lakshmi Manchu, who was last seen as the titular character of Mrs. Subbalakshmi in a ZEE5 Original comedy web series of the same name. The venue for the ongoing GHMC Elections 2020 is Jubilee Hills, an affluent area of Hyderabad city. Many celebrities have already cast their votes. More are expected to do the same within the next few hours.

Our Right to Vote is one of the most powerful tool our constitution has given us. Exercise your democratic right and GO VOTE today. Only you can change the future, your voice matters, your vote matters. 🙏🏼#LakshmiManchu #LakshmiUnfiltered #GHMCElections #RightToVote #VoteNow pic.twitter.com/mNB87zlFfr — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) December 1, 2020

Apart from Lakshmi Manchu, Jubilee Hills saw the presence of Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi cast their votes for the Hyderabad Municipal Elections. The December 1 morning saw Chiranjeevi appearing at Jubilee Hills in order to cast his vote with his wife, Konidela Surekha. The power couple arrived at a polling booth located in Jubilee Hills club at around 8 am in order to submit their selection. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, was spotted presumably right after he and his better half, Amala had cast their votes by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani. Many celebrities such as the likes of Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati are also expected to cast their ballot in the various voting spots situated in Jubilee hills.

Nagarjuna and wife Amala after casting their vote

(Picture Credit: Manav Mangalani)

Prior to the commencement of elections, Arjun Reddy and NOTA star Vijay Devarakona was seen in a video regarding the now ongoing GHMC elections. In the video, the actor could be heard spreading awareness about the elections. Vijay could also be heard urging his viewers and fans alike to go and cast their vote while maintaining the social distancing norms prescribed by the government.

Here is that video

Vote 🗳 for our city and its peace ☮️ and progress



Wear a mask 😷 and maintain social distancing at polling booths



Hero @TheDeverakonda urges everyone to cast their vote on December 1st#GHMC #GHMCElections #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/qHCy8GN8bF — Eluru Sreenu (@IamEluruSreenu) November 29, 2020

About Hyderabad Municipal Elections

As far as the elections are concerned, a figure north of 74 lakh people are said to be eligible to vote in the GHMC elections. Approximately nine thousand polling stations have been designated for a total of 150 wards. This year, the elections are being conducted with the help of ballot papers, unlike the past few years, where the use of EVMs was involved. The time for polling is 7 am to 6 pm, which is an hour longer than usual. The measure that has been mentioned has been taken in order to avoid crowding and ensuring adherence to the government prescribed social distancing norms.

