Chiranjeevi And His Wife Surekha Cast Their Votes In The Hyderabad Elections; Read More

Chiranjeevi is one of the most decorated films stars of the Indian cinema, with a number of successful Telugu films in his bag. Apart from being a successful actor, he also has a commendable career in politics and he has also served as the minister of a state. But as a citizen, the star has ensured that he casts a vote in the ongoing Municipal elections in Hyderabad. Have a look.

Ongoing Hyderabad Municipal Elections: Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha cast their vote

Telugu film megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha cast their votes and were one of the earlier ones to do so. A video that has emerged on the social media has now gone viral, which shows the couple entering their polling booths to cast their vote. Along with Chiranjeevi himself, there were other well-known faces from the Telugu film industry as well who made sure to vote in the elections. Akkineni Nagarjuna along with his wife Amala also made sure to cast their votes.

There have been strong campaigning going on with some of the major political parties who all want to score big in the ongoing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. Voting has been underway and the citizens will be voting in 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. While Chiranjeevi himself is not participating in the elections as he did during the peak of his political career, he has made his presence known on the ongoing political atmosphere in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election has thus seen popular faces from the Telugu film industry so far. Having a strong political history, Chiranjeevi has ensured to lead by example and cast his vote in this election, with other major names in the Telugu film industry having followed suit. Chiranjeevi was formerly a Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism after having formed his own political party Praja Rajyam and has also served as a Rajya Sabha member in his political career.

