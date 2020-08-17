Mohanlal Adresses Rumours About His Son's Friendship With Kalyani Priyandarshan

Recently, actor Mohanlal was asked if his son Pranav was in a relationship with Kalyani, with whom he will soon be sharing the screen. Mohanlal not only answered the question, but he also addressed the ongoing rumours and questioned the logic behind them. Here is what the South Indian megastar had to say about the rumours and the alleged relationship.

Read Also | R Madhavan On MS Dhoni & Raina's Retirement: 'Cricket Will Never Be The Same Again For Me'

Mohanlal addresses relationship rumours

Kalyani is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Pranav is Mohanlal's son. However, Kalyani’s friendship with Pranav has always been a hot topic for fans and they often speculate that the two are in a romantic relationship. All of this started a few years ago when a few of their selfies together went viral on social media.

While the two actors have always denied any romantic relationship between them, an entertainment portal reported that Mohanlal was recently asked about Pranav’s relationship with Kalyani who clarified things in the best way possible.

Reportedly, Mohanlal replied that the two young actors are close friends. He further said that the friendship between Pranav and Kalyani is just like his friendship with Priyadarshan. Mohanlal further asked the portal that how can a selfie of two friends together mean that they are dating or are in a relationship.

Mohanlal further urged fans to stop creating unnecessary controversies out of nothing. Reportedly, Pranav and Kalyani have grown up together in Chennai and their fathers are best friends. Moreover, the mothers of the two also share a close bond.

Read Also | 'His Contribution Is Magical': Mohanlal On Rajinikanth Completing 45 Years In Industry

On the work front

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan would be sharing the screen in an upcoming film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. They will be seen in cameo roles and the film stars Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh. The period drama movie is directed and written by Priyadarshan. The two actors will also be seen in a film titled Hridayam which is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The shooting of the film has been put on hold till infinity as a precaution to COVID 19 pandemic. Hridayam is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it brings together the sons of veteran actors Mohanlal and Sreenivasan.

Read Also | #RIPBala: Shriya Saran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Mourn The Demise Of Thalapathy Vijay's Fan

Read Also | Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' To Begin Shooting In September?

Image credits: Mohanlal Instagram, Kalyani Instagram and Pranav Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.