Bigg Boss 14's New Promo Ft. Salman Khan Assures Giving '2020' A Befitting 'Jawaab'; Watch

Indian television's much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14's journey is all set to commence soon. The makers of the highly-controversial show recently released yet another promo of Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan on Twitter, which has hiked the anticipation among ardent fans a notch higher. Along with sharing the promo, the makers also revealed that this season around, Bigg Boss contestants will get a 'break' from 'household chores'.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 braces to give 2020 a 'Jawaab'

With a highly successful season last year, the expectations from the upcoming season of Colors TV's Bigg Boss has massively increased among netizens. The makers of the reality TV show have been promoting the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss across social media platforms.

As all the ardent fans of the show might surely know that every season of Bigg Boss has a unique factor to it, the makers promise to make a huge change in the upcoming season as well, which appears to be one of the house rules.

With the tagline, 'Ab scene badlega', yet another promo of Bigg Boss 14 was released yesterday, featuring Salman Khan. In the shot promo clip shared on Twitter, the 'Dabangg Khan' of Bollywood is seen mopping the floor as he hinted towards a major change in the upcoming season of the Colors TV show.

From what it seems, the contestants will get a break from household chores in Bigg Boss 14 as the makers tweeted writing, "House chores se milega break kyunki ab 2020 ka scene paltega! (sic)".

Check out the promo below:

Not so long ago, in the previously released Bigg Boss 14 promo clip, Salman Khan shared how 2020 has been a tough year for the entertainment industry. However, he assured fans that the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will compensate for it as he spoke about giving '2020' a befitting 'Jawaab'. Sharing the promo on Twitter, Colors TV wrote, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par (sic)".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of speculations made regarding Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Several reports from various online portals also suggested that all the contestants will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days before setting foot in the BB House. Celebrities including Nia Sharma, Karan Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti and Jasmin Bhasin to name are said to be a part of Bigg Boss 14.

